|
|
BROWN Larry Wayne, 71, husband of Phyllis Brown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He was born April 30, 1948 to the late Orrin and Barbara Brown. He served four years in the United States Air Force and retired from Quantrell Auto Group. He enjoyed bowling, golf, taking his cars to car shows and drag strips and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Anthony (Christina) Brown; granddaughter, Abigail Brown; grandson, Austin Bain; sister, Deborah Burton; and mother in law, Jean Craig. Funeral services will take place 2pm Monday, February 3, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. Private burial will follow. Visitation will be from 12-2pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or The Breckinridge, 2109 Cornerstone Dr., Lexington, KY 40509.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 30, 2020