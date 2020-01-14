|
|
RICHARDSON Larry Wayne "Cowboy", resident of Lexington Kentucky passed away at home on January 13, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 75. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn Richardson; his devoted sons Justin (Jessica) and Cody (Daisy); and cherished grandchildren, Rowlin, Reed, Annslee, and Tate. He will be greatly missed by his mother-in-law, Beulah Stephens; nephew, Brand Richardson (Tanya); and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Larry was born in Maryland to the late J.D. and Margaret Richardson. He was preceded in death by brother, Jerry Richardson; and sister-in-law, Donna McCranie. Larry moved to Lexington in 1982 as General Manager of Bluegrass Farm which led to establishing multiple racing syndicates and other bloodstock ventures. He currently held the position of business development manager at Tufco Flooring. Larry lived his best life surrounded by his family and many friends. Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road Lexington Kentucky. Visitation will be from 12:30 - 2:30 pm followed by the funeral service at 2:30 pm officiated by Gordon Walls. Memorial contributions can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 and , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020