59, passed away on June 09, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 1, 1961 in Lexington to the late Donald and Gladys Brown Estepp. Laura is survived by her children, Kevin Estepp, Christopher Estepp, Brandon Estepp, and Amber Mattox.; her sister, Donna (Rafael) Diaz; 9 grandchildren; 5 nieces; 5 nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother Jeffery Estepp. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-8PM Sunday at the Funeral Home