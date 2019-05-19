Services Care Cremation 1014 EASTLAND DR Lexington , KY 40505 859-388-9442 Memorial service 11:00 AM Zwolle First Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for Laura Holt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Laura Elizabeth Holt

Laura Elizabeth Holt, 64, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Lexington, KY. The world lost a wonderful mother on Mother's Day. Laura was born on January 18, 1955 in Century, FL. She moved with her family to Louisiana at a young age. Laura attended college at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA. She earned her degree as an RN and began a long successful career in nursing. In 1986, she moved to Shreveport, LA with her daughter Emily. While in Shreveport, she thrived. She received her MBA at Centenary College and moved from nursing to sales. Laura was quite the crafter. She could sew and knit and enjoyed sharing this skill with others. If you were lucky enough to know her, you also know that she was an exceptional cook. Her gumbo and etouffee were some of the best. After a wonderful meal, you would have had an amazing dessert. Laura was known for her cookies and cupcakes. Emily was never surprised when she came home to a house full of people who had come over for Mrs. Laura's cooking. Emily's friends would come over for dinner often. Laura was a caring and kind woman. Always giving. Always loving. Laura is survived by her daughter Emily Marcinkowski, her son in law Tim, and grandson Henry. Henry had a short time with his "La La", but will always love her as she loved him so much. She is also survived by her mother Marcella Holt, brother Michael Holt, sister in law Heather, niece Tabitha and nephews Clint and Justin as well as many cousins and friends. A memorial service will be on Saturday, May 25 at 11:00am at Zwolle First Baptist Church. We would like to thank Hospice of the Bluegrass and Northpoint Healthcare in Lexington for their care and support. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 19, 2019