Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
(606) 638-4521
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Gray

Send Flowers
Laura Gray Obituary
Laura Gray, 89, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. Laura was born November 9, 1930 to the late Charles Darrell and Opal Lois (Pinkerton) Bradley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sons William Joe Gray and Charles Timothy Gray; and sister Phyllis Dotson. Laura was a member of Bradley Gap Free Will Baptist Church. She retired as Chief Deputy P.V.A. for Lawrence County. Survivors include her son Glen Gray; grandchildren Andrew Bradley Gray, Charles Bradley Gray, and Stephanie Foster; sisters Wanda Hayes and Agnes Lyon; brothers Charles Darrell Bradley, Jr, Tom Joe Bradley, and Steve Bradley; aunt Jean Svitek and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Gray and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -