Laura Gray, 89, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. Laura was born November 9, 1930 to the late Charles Darrell and Opal Lois (Pinkerton) Bradley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sons William Joe Gray and Charles Timothy Gray; and sister Phyllis Dotson. Laura was a member of Bradley Gap Free Will Baptist Church. She retired as Chief Deputy P.V.A. for Lawrence County. Survivors include her son Glen Gray; grandchildren Andrew Bradley Gray, Charles Bradley Gray, and Stephanie Foster; sisters Wanda Hayes and Agnes Lyon; brothers Charles Darrell Bradley, Jr, Tom Joe Bradley, and Steve Bradley; aunt Jean Svitek and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Gray and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2020