|
|
|
70, wife of Richard "Dick" Siever, passed away May 16, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY. Born April 25, 1949 in Kansas City, MO, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Laura Whitney Kaup. Laura is a member of Broadway Christian Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Mandy (Shelby) Avery and Randy (Camilya) Siever, both of Lexington; five grandchildren, Logan and Suzanna Avery, Clay, Zack and Rose Siever; and two siblings, Carl E. (Meta) Kaup and Candi (Stan) Landon. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tues., May 21, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Rd. with burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 PM Mon., May 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to Assurance, 1517 Nicholasville Rd., Doctor's Park, Suite 403, Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 19, 2019
Read More