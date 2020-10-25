1/1
Laura LeFeaux Hilland, age 86, passed away in Hospice care at Baptist Health, Lexington, KY on October 22, 2020. Born in Chattanooga, TN, Laura was the daughter of the late Henry & Dorothy LeFeaux and widow of Col. (Ret. USAF) Richard W. Hilland. She was preceded in death by her two sisters Dorothy L. Warren (Clarence) & Nancy L. Peirce (Jim). Laura graduated from North Dallas High School in 1951 and went on to complete nurses training in 1953 at St. Paul's Hospital in Dallas. From there she moved to Annapolis, MD to pursue her nursing career before she married in 1955 (at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dallas, TX.) She enjoyed having a busy life as a military wife for 24 years. After her years with Richard in the military, they enjoyed life in Baton Rouge, LA, Valparaiso, FL, Tullahoma, TN, Bossier City, LA, Carlisle, KY and finally Lexington. She was the perfect hostess, Southern Belle, Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR), an avid gardener, animal lover, beach goer, devoted Christian and mother. Laura is survived by two daughters, Becky Reid (Greg) and Laurie Kudroff (Gary); five grandchildren Richard & Sam Reid, Meredith Schneider (Mike), Laura Greenberg and Alexandra Kudroff. She has four great grandchildren-Case, Parker, Maddox & Fin Reid; 12 nephews & 1 niece. A private graveside service will be held at Camp Nelson, Nicholasville, KY, where she will join her beloved Richard. In lieu of flowers please donate to Bluegrass Hospice or a charity of your choice in her memory. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
