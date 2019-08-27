|
Laura Linn Devers, 41, wife to Kirk Douglas Devers, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Paris, Kentucky. She was born on April 9, 1978 to Joseph and Mary Mastin McKenney in Scott County, Kentucky. Along with her husband, she is survived by her sons, Jacob Myers of Paris, Kentucky and Calab Andrew Myers of Winchester, Kentucky; grandchild, Adalynn Grace Myers, brother, Joe McKenney of Georgetown, Kentucky, sisters, Becky Richardson of Georgetown, and Paula McKenney of Cynthiana; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Laura was preceded in death by her son, Jordan Myers. Visitation for Laura will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5-8pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service beginning at 8pm. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019