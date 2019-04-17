SCHRADER Laura White. Born April 13, 1965, Laura died suddenly in the early morning April 14, 2019, after sharing a birthday of great joy and much laughter with her loving husband, John. Laura grew up on a farm in Lewis County, KY and she has loved her return to rural life since she and John moved to their farm on the creek three years ago. She loved her flowers and her cats and dogs, but mostly her family. She is survived by five children, Grant Harris (wife Brittany), Derrick Harris (Heather), Page Harman (husband Joe), Mary Alice Daniels (husband Aulander) and Henry Schrader; nine beloved grandchildren, Chad, Mazzy, Sylas, McKenna, Iley, Hays, Adalyn, Anderson and Emerson; sisters, Sue Thompson (husband Mike), Patti Ishmael (husband Ron) and brother Kenny White (wife Jane). She was predeceased by her sister Charlotte. She will now get to celebrate a joyful Easter face-to-face with her Savior. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Thurs., Apr. 18 at Lexington City Church, 410 Sporting Ct., Lexington, KY 40503 with burial following in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wed. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. and 11 am-12 pm Thurs. at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to God's Pantry Food Bank, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary