Laura Wells, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born February 20, 1938 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Harrigan and Lyda Hoskins Hinton. Laura was a member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church. She graduated from Henry Clay High School and Midway College. Laura loved animals, was a U.K. basketball fan, enjoyed gardening and canning, and always kept up with horse racing. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids. Laura is survived by her children, Mitchell Wells of Georgetown, Mark (Karen) Wells of Georgetown, Lyda (P.J.) Dilger of Lexington, Martha Wells of Georgetown, Patty Sowers of Cynthiana, Angela Hunt of Cynthiana, and Monica Wells (Joe) Rody of Georgetown; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Laura is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Janice Richardson of Georgetown. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor Dilger. Visiting hours will be 3:00 - 6:00pm Sunday, March 17, 2019 with funeral service beginning at 6:00pm. Brother Rodney Courtney and Ronnie Vance will be officiating. Honorary pallbearer will be Anthony Bryant.