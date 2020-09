Laura A. Wiles, 60, of Catlettsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home. Laura was born December 10, 1959 in Hicksville, OH to the late Victor and Nanetta (Brown) Mansfield. Survivors include her husband Ed Wiles and daughter Andrea Wiles. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family at a later date. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wiles and her family.



