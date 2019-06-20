Home

Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 676-0071
Lavene Sayers
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
Lavene Sayers


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Lavene Sayers Obituary
81, passed 6/18/19, viewing FRI 10am-1pm, funeral 1pm, www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 20, 2019
