LaVerne Margaret Lucas
November 17, 1931 - December 1, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - LaVerne Margaret Lucas left us for her peaceful reunion with God on December 1, 2020. LaVerne was born in Covington, Kentucky, on Nov 17, 1931, to Frank and Dorothy Scholl, where her father was the Minister of St Mark United Church of Christ. LaVerne was a proud graduate of Holmes High School.
LaVerne followed her calling to help others by graduating from Christ Hospital's Nursing Program in 1951. She then spent time in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Northern Kentucky until she met her future husband, Jim Lucas at a friend's wedding. Married in 1953 they settled down to raise their family in Lexington. LaVerne returned to nursing in the early 1960s working at Central Baptist Hospital for over 30 years, making many lifelong friends among both co-workers and patients.
LaVerne was kind, gracious, compassionate, caring and giving to all but also quick to tell you what you really needed to know. She was a working mother before many people even knew what that was, but also supported others including as a leader on the Fayette PTA Council, a Deacon at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church and other leadership roles. She knew right from wrong, and how to save money for the important things in life …. like securing UK basketball season tickets in Memorial Coliseum in 1962 and she wore her allegiance with pride.
Upon retirement, LaVerne travelled throughout the world and found time to volunteer at Ashland Terrace and the Kentucky Basketball Museum where she provided historical perspective for guest, players, and coaches alike. She sang with the Sweet Adelines and served on the Board at the Bob Brown House.
LaVerne taught her family to be flexible and creative in thinking and in life. For these things and many more, she will always live within our hearts and souls.
Considering this year's circumstances, her services will be private. A celebration of LaVerne's life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please provide expressions of sympathies to: Ashland Terrace, 475 S Hanover Ave, Lexington KY 40502 (www.ashlandterrace.org
). www.milwardfuneral.com