LaVonna Snell

, 73, wife of David Henry Snell, died Mon., Sept. 14, 2020 at Baptist Health, Lexington, KY. A native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Watson E. Adams and Emma Gross Adams. She attended Leatherwood High in Delphia, KY and then Eastern Kentucky University where she obtained her teaching degree. She taught in the Clark Co. Schools System and was a member of the CCEA, KEA, NEA and later on the Bluegrass Retired Teachers Association. She was also the owner of the Country Charm Historic Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church, Paris, KY and was on the Paris/Bourbon County Tourism Commission. Her hobbies included reading, sewing and embroidering where she sold her goods at the local farmer’s market. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Carolyn (Matthew) Baker; a grandson, Daniel Westley Baker; granddaughter in law, Amanda Baker; four great grandchildren, one sister, Anna Mae Kilburn; one brother, Bentley (Marlene) Adams; sister-in-law, Linda Adams and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Joseph Snell; one grandson, David Watson Baker and three brothers, Victor Adams, Benny Adams and J.D. Adams. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Fri., Sept. 18, 2020 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St. Paris, KY by Bro. Jeff Sames. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Thursday, September 17th at the funeral home.



