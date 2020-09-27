1/2
Lawrence Alan Donohoo
1969 - 2020
DONOHOO Lawrence Alan, 51, husband of Cindy Chapman Donohoo, passed away September 23, at his residence. Born September 23, 1969, in Georgetown Ohio, he was the son of Lawrence R. (Carol) Donohoo and Jacquline Edwards Gilkison. Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by two daughters, Chanda Donohoo and Elyssa (Alexander) Burchett; a step-son, Joshua (Samantha) Jewell; five grandchildren, Breyden, Ambrecha, Aamarya, Noah and Freyah; and six siblings, Daniel, Pandora, Linda, Robert, Rebecca, and David. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Amber and Brittney Donohoo and a sister, Debbie Baker. A celebration of Life will be 3pm Sunday at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd with Brother Dale Ragland officiating. Visitation will be 1pm till time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
