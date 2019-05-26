Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence Stamper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence Munro Stamper

Obituary Condolences Flowers FRANKFORT Lawrence Munro Stamper husband of Sue Katherine Pohlmann Stamper, and the son of Williamina Munro Stamper Guinn and L.W. Vernon Stamper, was born May 22 1931, and died May 22, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Lexington, KY attending public schools there until moving to Georgetown and graduating from Garth High School. He received his BA and MA degrees from The University of Kentucky with additional post graduate studies at Indiana University, Eastern Kentucky University and Morehead University. He was formerly a teacher at Paris High School and later served as a principal there and at the Williamstown Independent Schools. Mr. Stamper retired as a unit director at the Kentucky Department of Education with over 20 years of departmental service. Later, he was Director of Policy and Procedure Services with The Kentucky School Boards Association and upon his retirement from KSBA ended over 35 years of service to education in Kentucky. Mr. Stamper was a member of Lexington Lodge #1 F & AM and associated York Rite Bodies and the Covington Consistory of the Scottish Rite. He also served in the U.S. Army on active duty in the finance and chemical corps from 1956-58 with reserve duty 1958-62. In civic activities, Mr. Stamper served 9 years on the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission with 3 years as chairman. Mr. Stamper was a member of Highland Christian Church where he served as elder and administrative board chairman. Besides his wife, Mr. Stamper is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Sue Lynch, Charlotte Lee Ramsey (Kenneth), Catherine Anne Ampfer (Matthew), and a son Lawrence Munro Stamper II. Granddaughters, Christina Catherine Lynch and Melanie Sue Ramsey, and six grandsons, Stewart Raymond Ramsey, Andrew Munro Ramsey, Michael Joseph Ramsey, Jonathan Lawrence Ramsey, Jude Matthew Ampfer and John Paul Ampfer. Mr. Stamper is also survived by a dear family friend, Lloyd Lynch, a sister, Diana Kay Vandiviere, and a nephew Bruce Chaney. Mr. Stamper bequeathed his body to the University of Louisville School of Medicine for education and medical research. A Celebration of Life service is planned for Tuesday May 28th from 4-4:30 pm at the Parish Life Center of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 73 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, KY. Visitation will follow until 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Humane Society or . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries