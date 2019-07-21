Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Lawrence P. Green Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Lawrence P. Green Jr. Obituary
86, Lexington, and formerly of Bowling Green, KY, husband of 43 years to Shirley Ann Rowe “Sam” Green, passed away on Fri, July 19, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center. Born in Columbus, OH, he was a son of the late Lawrence Perry Green, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Bennett Green. A veteran of the U. S. Navy, Dr. Green was a graduate of Houghton College, the Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York City, and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. He was a practicing physician until his retirement and a member of Lafayette Church of the Nazarene. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Perry Green, Lorry Green and Larita Davidson; brother, Billy Green (Mary); brother-in-law, James Rowe (Rehea); sisters-in-law, Nancy McCann and Mary Whitten; 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Keith Maynard. A memorial service will be 2:30 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now