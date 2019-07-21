86, Lexington, and formerly of Bowling Green, KY, husband of 43 years to Shirley Ann Rowe “Sam” Green, passed away on Fri, July 19, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center. Born in Columbus, OH, he was a son of the late Lawrence Perry Green, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Bennett Green. A veteran of the U. S. Navy, Dr. Green was a graduate of Houghton College, the Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York City, and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. He was a practicing physician until his retirement and a member of Lafayette Church of the Nazarene. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Perry Green, Lorry Green and Larita Davidson; brother, Billy Green (Mary); brother-in-law, James Rowe (Rehea); sisters-in-law, Nancy McCann and Mary Whitten; 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Keith Maynard. A memorial service will be 2:30 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019