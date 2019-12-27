|
|
Lee Bert Hawkins, 79, husband of Donna Barger Hawkins, passed away on Saturday, December 21st, 2019. He was born on April 7th, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky, son of the late Berton Wright Hawkins and Dora Frances (Storts) Hawkins. Bert was an Alumni of Georgetown College and had been a Georgetown College Administrator for twenty years and served for fifteen years in Police Administration and Public Safety. Bert was a member of the Georgetown College Athletic Hall of Fame as a distinguished Alum. He served as the Executive Director of the Lexington Humane Society and was responsible for the construction of the new animal shelter facility. Bert was a member of First United Methodist Church and had attended North East Christian Church and Crossroad Christian Church. In addition to his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Bert is survived by his son, Dr. Travis (Elise) Hawkins; his daughter, Kellie (Matt) Hasenbalg; three grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua and Hollee Hasenbalg; numerous cousins and dear friends. Besides his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Jean Hawkins. Bert’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Johnson’s Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1pm until service time. Reverend Whit Criswell and Reverend Brent Barger will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or to Georgetown College, 400 east College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 27, 2019