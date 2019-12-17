|
passed away on December 13, 2019. Lee was born in Nicholasville, KY on August 22, 1938. He was a 1956 graduate of Lafeyette High School and graduated from University of Kentucky with an Industrial Engineering Degree. He was a United States Navy Veteran. Lee is survived by his wife Barbara and daughter Helen Valderhaug (Chris). He was preceded in death by a daughter, Hannah Beckham, his parents Dick and Virginia Beckham and a brother Wayne Beckham. A Gathering of family and friends will be from 1pm – 2:30pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center – Brannon Rd followed by a Celebration of Life service 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lexington Humane Society or Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 17, 2019