passed away at his home on May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Juanita Campbell. His survived by his wife Sandra Ross; daughters, Angela (Mickey) Younger, Tonya (Bryan) Tolson and Teresa (Perry) Wardlow; grandchildren, Kalah Wardlow, Chandler Wardlow, Madalyn Wardlow, Hannah Younger, Cole Younger and Tyson Tolson; three brothers, Sam, Dan and Charlie Campbell; a beloved cousin Joanne Hall; his sweet dog Princess. He was retired from Dixie Cup after 34 years of service. He was an avid UK Sports fan and never missed a Nascar Race. He was loved by friends and family and will be greatly missed. A private service will be held by the Campbell Family. clarklegacycenter.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.