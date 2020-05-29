Lee Campbell Michael
passed away at his home on May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Juanita Campbell. His survived by his wife Sandra Ross; daughters, Angela (Mickey) Younger, Tonya (Bryan) Tolson and Teresa (Perry) Wardlow; grandchildren, Kalah Wardlow, Chandler Wardlow, Madalyn Wardlow, Hannah Younger, Cole Younger and Tyson Tolson; three brothers, Sam, Dan and Charlie Campbell; a beloved cousin Joanne Hall; his sweet dog Princess. He was retired from Dixie Cup after 34 years of service. He was an avid UK Sports fan and never missed a Nascar Race. He was loved by friends and family and will be greatly missed. A private service will be held by the Campbell Family. clarklegacycenter.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
