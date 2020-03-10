|
|
SCHENKENFELDER Lee Carole Hillard, surrounded by her family, Lee Carole Hillard Schenkenfelder, 59, passed away March 6 at her home in London, Ky. Carole was born November 27, 1960, to Byron and Dale Hays Hillard of Jackson County and later, London, Ky. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Joe Schenkenfelder of London; son Byron Reece (Elizabeth) Schenkenfelder and their daughter Sophia Fitz Schenkenfelder; and daughter Haley Schenkenfelder (Jamie) Mills and their children Harrison Reece and Rory Catherine Mills, and Labrador retriever Junie Bea Schenkenfelder. Other family members include three sisters, Tish Hillard and Margaret Hillard (Charles) Zoellers of London; Susie Dale Hillard of Lexington; and one brother, James Ernest (Rita) Hillard of Berea, plus a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graduate of Berea College, Carole was a senior account executive at Software Information Systems. She retired in 2019 following more than 28 years at the Lexington-based company. The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at The Creek Church, 75 Capital Drive, London, Ky. with Pastor Trevor Barton officiating. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the church. Pallbearers: Mark McCowan, Jackson Zoellers, Chase Bullock, Matthew Hillard, Mike Schenkenfelder, Mark Deignan, Jerome Lynch and Dan Schenkenfelder. Charitable contributions in Carole's memory are suggested for the student ministry at The Creek Church. (thecreekchurch.com)
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2020