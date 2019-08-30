Home

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
Lee Foley


1954 - 2019
FOLEY Lee, 64, died Aug. 28, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born Oct. 18, 1954 in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late Earl Bruce and Betty Noel Foley. Mr. Foley was a U.S. Army veteran, and a truck driver. Survivors include a daughter, Becky (Shannon) Detter; three grandchildren, Samantha Detter, Madison Detter, and Gary Lee Stamper; and two sisters, Beverly (Kenneth) Laymon and Barbara (Garon) Slusher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashley Clay Foley; and a sister, Bonnie Laymon. Graveside services will be held 1:30 pm Friday August 30 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 am 12:30 pm Friday at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road. A memorial service will be 12:30 pm Saturday, August 31 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road.
