FOLEY Lee, 64, died Aug. 28, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born Oct. 18, 1954 in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late Earl Bruce and Betty Noel Foley. Mr. Foley was a U.S. Army veteran, and a truck driver. Survivors include a daughter, Becky (Shannon) Detter; three grandchildren, Samantha Detter, Madison Detter, and Gary Lee Stamper; and two sisters, Beverly (Kenneth) Laymon and Barbara (Garon) Slusher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashley Clay Foley; and a sister, Bonnie Laymon. Graveside services will be held 1:30 pm Friday August 30 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 am 12:30 pm Friday at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road. A memorial service will be 12:30 pm Saturday, August 31 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 30, 2019