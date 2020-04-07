Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lee JonesEdna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Hill JonesEdna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Hill JonesEdna Obituary
JONES Edna Lee Hill 87 of Somerset KY formerly of Bourbon Co. passed away on April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by father Richard T Hill and mother Mary M Rankin Hill, sister Betty Lou Payne and husband Orval O Jones Jr. She is survived by sons Orval O Jones lll, Richard W Jones(Kathy), James S Jones(Jennifer), daughter Julie Workman (Lesley W). Nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Jean Waddle Care Center.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -