JONES Edna Lee Hill 87 of Somerset KY formerly of Bourbon Co. passed away on April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by father Richard T Hill and mother Mary M Rankin Hill, sister Betty Lou Payne and husband Orval O Jones Jr. She is survived by sons Orval O Jones lll, Richard W Jones(Kathy), James S Jones(Jennifer), daughter Julie Workman (Lesley W). Nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Jean Waddle Care Center.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020