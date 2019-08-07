|
72, passed away on August 4, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington after a brief illness. Mike was the son of Paul V. McKenzie and the late Rebecca Gross McKenzie, born in Lexington on April 7, 1947. Mike was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He served in the US Army Reserves. Mike’s early career was in banking, working as a branch manager for Central Bank of Lexington; however his primary career was spent being the owner/operator of Blue Grass Upholstery Co., for many years before retiring in 2018. In addition to his father, Mike is survived by his sister, Billie (Richard) Botkin; four nieces and nephews; and seven great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a loyal friend, Gary White. In addition to his mother, Mike was preceded in death by a sister, June Mulloy. Mike always enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and he will be missed. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, with graveside services at Lexington Cemetery at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 7, 2019