Lee Newby Peters of Carlisle, Kentucky passed away peacefully the morning of October 4, 2020. She was a native of Valley View, Kentucky and was born on July 22, 1933 to Oscar T. and Jessie Tudor Newby. Following her undergraduate work at Eastern Kentucky University and clinicals at Purdue Affiliate Saint Elizabeth School of Medical Technology in Lafayette, Indiana Lee found her way to Carlisle Kentucky. She had been asked to come to Carlisle to help establish a lab and x-ray unit for the local hospital. Her plan was to stay in Carlisle for one year then begin her career in Florida. She soon met Carlisle local Henry Peters and her course was changed forever. Lee served her adopted community of Carlisle as lab and x-ray technologist for fifty five years before retiring in 2011. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Carlisle and a faithful member of the Carlisle Cemetery board. Lee is survived by a daughter, Susan Peters Roberts of Carlisle; two granddaughters, Gretchen (Justin) Jones of Lexington; Kellie (Adam) Elkins of Lexington; three great grandchildren, Holland Jones, Eli Elkins, and Sawyer Elkins; and one sister, Ruth (Charles) Hall of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Henry and beloved son, John. She was also preceded in death by five sisters; Elizabeth Saylor, Kathleen Kearns, Marilyn McAlister, Ellen Garrison, and Shirley Wilder and one brother, Claude Newby. A funeral service will be held at Jockey Park in Carlisle on Wednesday, October 7 at 2:00 pm. Pall bearers are Adam Elkins, Dannie Issac, Justin Jones, Joel Judd, Allen Sparks, and Mark Taylor. Any memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Carlisle Kentucky or MercyShips.org
. Clark Funeral Home of Carlisle in charge of arrangements.