Lee Orrin Smith, 85, died October 4, 2020 in Harrodsburg. Born November 30, 1935 in Lexington, he was the son of the late Leroy Mersereau and Diana Eddy Brownfield Smith. Lee was a 1955 graduate of Henry Clay High School and earned a degree from National College of Business. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, where he had served as Branch President. Lee retired from the United States Army as a First Sargent had served in both Korea and Vietnam. During his retirement Lee worked for Lex Cab Companies and for the Armored Car Company. He also volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader and with Habitat for Humanity for many years. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Noel Willis Smith; his son-in-law, Max Cunningham; his brother-in-law, David Goodloe; and two grandchildren, Andy and DeLynn Cunningham. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Stamper Smith; three daughters, Elaine Kay (John Robert) Clark of Sturgis, Michigan, Lisa Ann Cunningham of Roy, Utah, and Laura Sue (John) Cornett of Louisville; three sons, Daniel Allen (LaDonna) Smith of Jerome, Arizona, Bruce Roy (Beth) Smith of Bristol, Florida, and Brian Noel Smith of Burgin; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Vickey Goodloe of Lexington; and one sister-in-law, Mary Virginia Smith of Burgin. The graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bishop Danny Phillips will officiate with Elder Dennis Cox conducting the service. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brandon Smith, Michael Clark, Jessie Clark, Joseph Clark, Tim Cunningham, Kyle Barrett, and Mack Williams. Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, Danville. Military honors will be provided by the Caswell-Saufley American Legion Post # 18.