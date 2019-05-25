Brenda Leigh, 71, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on August 30, 1947, a daughter of the late Willie C. "Bill" and Lottie Keller Power. Brenda was a member of Northside Christian Church, and she retired from Parkers Seal where she worked for 35 years. Her hobbies were crossword puzzles, soap operas, attending festivals and dances, flowers and gardening. She was a big movie buff, and loved watching movies. She cherished her dog, Rusty. Mom loved everyone and she never met a stranger. Brenda is survived by her sons, Christopher Leigh, Allen Leigh, Mike Leigh, and David Leigh, and her brother & sister-in-law, Jay and Betty Sue Power. Brenda also leaves to cherish her memory, her great friend, Sue Sebastian. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Henrietta Riggs, Billy Gene Power, and LaVerne Ryan. Funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Harry Hargis, Rev. Mike Ryan, and Rev. Nic Skinner officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, Dustin Howard, Tony Perkins, Christopher Leigh, Mike Leigh, Mark Gardner, and Steve Lesnau. Honorary pallbearers are Allen Leigh, Weslee Woolums, Glenn Wright, and Jeffery Wright. Visitation will be held Monday evening at the funeral home from 5 to 9pm. Fond memories may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 25, 2019