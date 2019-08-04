|
85, died peacefully at her family’s home surrounded by her children and grandchildren; Saturday, July 27th. Free from the pain and helplessness due to a long, valiant struggle with Parkinson's. Born in 1933 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada to Irene and Harry Laverty. She is survived by her two children Wendy (Mark) Perkins, Peter (Gwen) Fleming; three stepdaughters Karen (Jeff) Crossen, Jennifer and Julie (Mark) Crossen; one sister Susan (Jay) Sinclair; and lastly her beloved grandchildren Ian, Graham, Maggie, Daniel Perkins and David (Ashley) Crossen, who referred to her as Granlee. Lee was predeceased by her husband, Philip S. Crossen M.D., daughter Susan M. Fleming, stepdaughter Katie Crossen, daughter-in-law Joan Callahan and dear friend Delie Holmes. Lee graduated Ft. William Collegiate H.S. and then Toronto Teachers College in 1954. She taught in Toronto and Thunder Bay, Ontario for 5 years. Lee moved to Lexington in 1968 where she received her BA and MA at the University of Kentucky. She worked for many years and retired from Kentucky Re-Education Center in Lexington, counseling emotionally disturbed children. After retiring, she invested in real-estate near and around the University of Kentucky and refurbished several older homes in the downtown area. She, along with her husband Phil, were board members and volunteers for the first homeless facility in Lexington; The Community Shelter. Lee, who cared deeply for those in need, also volunteered at the Hope Center, The Nest, God’s Pantry, Rape Crisis Center, and along with her husband, Habitat for Humanity. They together also donated 200 acres along the Kentucky River in 1998 to the Nature Conservancy. It was farmland the family cherished and hiked for many years. Lee and Phil enjoyed many winters in Florida and summers in northwest Michigan, where they both enjoyed the outdoors- hiking, golf, and tennis and where they cherished time with their beloved family and friends. Lee was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge and spending time in her garden in Michigan. Lee adored her family and her many deep friendships. Her love, kindness and exceptional sense of humor will be missed by all. She was one of a kind. Suggestions for contributions are Bluegrass Hospice Care, The Nest, and God’s Pantry. A celebration of Lee’s life will be held this summer in Frankfort, Michigan at a date yet to be determined.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019