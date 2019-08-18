|
|
The final school bell has rung for Lela Mae Bishop, 93, who devoted many years of her life to teaching school, retiring at the age of 72 after 27 years of teaching. She began her teaching career in Lincoln County in a one room schoolhouse and after moving to Jessamine County continued teaching at the Union Mill country school, later transferring to Nicholasville Elementary from which she retired. Her passion was her classroom and the students she taught. Lela was a graduate of Campbellsville College with a BA in education and continued at the University of Kentucky graduating with a Masters in Elementary Education. A native of Crab Orchard, KY she was born Dec. 21, 1925, to the late Dudley D. and Louisa Muncie Shelton. She is the widow of James “Jim” Bishop whom she married on Sept. 3, 1948. Both were faithful members of Edgewood Baptist Church. Lela was a breast cancer survivor for almost 20 years before succumbing to breast cancer. She truly loved the fellowship and support of her Jessamine County Cancer Buddies and faithfully attended all of the meetings as long as possible. She will be fondly remembered by her children Patricia Glass, husband Larry and Michael Bishop, wife Amy, grandchildren Matthew Glass, Ashley Glass, Megan Carter, husband Steve, Rebecca Green husband Jake, and Lydia Bishop, as well has her great grandchildren Natalie Glass, Kate and Laura Carter. Childhood memories will be treasured by brothers Phillip Shelton, wife Lillian and Billy Shelton, wife Sue and sister Dora Bruner. Additional survivors include sisters-in-law Donnie Shelton, Kathy Shelton, and Lillian Shelton. She is preceded in death by brothers Dudley “Junior”, Lawrence and wife Mary Francis, Larkin, and Orville Shelton, a sister Geneva Floyd and husband Chester, brother-in-law Johnny Bruner, half brothers and sisters Beatrice Zinzer, Gracie Foley, and Alfred Shelton. A Remembrance Service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, at Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Maple Grove Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be family members. Honorary bearers will be the Jessamine County Cancer Buddies Members. The family will greet friends beginning at 4:00 PM and ending at 8:00 PM on Monday, August 19, at the funeral home. “My mind still talks to you, and my heart still looks for you. But my soul knows you’re at peace.” Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home is honored to care for Lela and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019