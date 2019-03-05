|
MOORE Lela M. (nee Robinson), 90, of Blanchester, Ohio went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019. Born on December 21, 1928 in Paris, Kentucky daughter of John and Mary (nee Nickle) Robinson. She is survived by her children Alice (Charles) Lykins, Thomas Moore, Peggy (Carl) Paul, Gary (Cathy) Moore, Diana (Marvin) Earley, Evelyn (John) Hurst; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchild; brother, John Robinson, Jr. Along with her parents, Lela was preceded in death by her husband Elwood Moore; siblings, Willie Robinson, Josephine Day, Roger Robinson, Stanley Robinson, Emma Robinson, Goldie Strome, and Bonnie Brown. A funeral will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio, where friends will be received from 11am until the time of service. Interment will be held at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019