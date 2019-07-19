Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
BRIDGES Lemmie D. Jr., 74, husband of Ora Mae Dennis Bridges, died July 17, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born March 8, 1945 in Montgomery County, KY, he was the son of the late Lemmie D. Bridges, Sr. and Bertha Mae Martin Bridges. Mr. Bridges worked in hotel hospitality and was a member of Bread of Life Assembly of God. Survivors other than his wife include three daughters, Christy (Shawn) Holloway, Harrodsburg, KY, Greta Bridges and Sandra Bridges, both of Lexington, KY; eight grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; and one brother, Bobby (Carol) Bridges, Winchester, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Helmburg and Louise Carpenter. Funeral services will be held 11 am Sat., July 20 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Fri. and 9 -11 am Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 19, 2019
