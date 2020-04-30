Home

WARD Lena Mae, 79, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was a member of Greater Faith Apostolic Church in Lexington, KY. She was born in Maplewood, West Virginia and preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Earl Fox Sr. & Thelma D. Pitsenbarger Fox, siblings, Sadie Fox, Freda Fox, Juanita Donelow, Cynthia Smith, Deloris Maynard, & Joseph Fox, granddaughters, Jennifer Goddard Beiskar & Anna Cole Leontsev. She is survived by siblings, Bob Fox (Marie), John Fox (Anne), and Ruth Fleshman (Roger). Lena was devoted mother and a wonderful cook. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 64 yrs., Todd Ward and her children Dwayne (Renee), Angela (Hughie Cole), Jeremy (Jessica), and Jonathan (Melissa), also by her grandchildren Tabitha, Joshua, Matthew, Rachel, Luke, Noah, Faryn, Cody and Bryson, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Kerr Funeral home, Pastor William McGraw officiating. Burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" 2 Timothy 4:7.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2020
