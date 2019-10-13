Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Church Cathedral
166 Market St
Lexington, KY 40507
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Church Cathedral
166 Market Street
Lexington, KY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Church Cathedral
166 Market Street
Lexington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenora Perrine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenora Rogers Perrine


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenora Rogers Perrine Obituary
Lenora Rogers Perrine, of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was 85. Born in Henderson, KY, in 1933, Lenora was the only child of Dr. John C. and Gertrude Culver Rogers. She graduated from Henderson County High School and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. An English major, Lenora taught high school English before dedicating her life to raising her three children. Lenora was a faithful member of Christ Church Cathedral, and she was served with the Daughters of the King for two decades. She was an avid reader and enthusiastic fan of the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, and she was known for her kindness, her gentle nature and her generous spirit. Preceded in death by her parents, Lenora is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Dr. John Dixon Perrine, originally of Maysville, KY; daughters Elizabeth Perrine Meeder, of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Jean Perrine (David) Moore, of Hendersonville, TN; son John Dixon (Cynthia) Perrine III, of San Luis Obispo, CA; and eight grandchildren. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Perrine's services. The family will receive visitors on Tues, Oct 15th, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street Lexington, KY, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm. Private burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Cathedral, the Salvation Army (www.SalvationArmyLex.org) or Bluegrass Care Navigators (give.bgcarenav.org). To share a remembrance of Lenora or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.