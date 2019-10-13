|
|
Lenora Rogers Perrine, of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was 85. Born in Henderson, KY, in 1933, Lenora was the only child of Dr. John C. and Gertrude Culver Rogers. She graduated from Henderson County High School and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. An English major, Lenora taught high school English before dedicating her life to raising her three children. Lenora was a faithful member of Christ Church Cathedral, and she was served with the Daughters of the King for two decades. She was an avid reader and enthusiastic fan of the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, and she was known for her kindness, her gentle nature and her generous spirit. Preceded in death by her parents, Lenora is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Dr. John Dixon Perrine, originally of Maysville, KY; daughters Elizabeth Perrine Meeder, of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Jean Perrine (David) Moore, of Hendersonville, TN; son John Dixon (Cynthia) Perrine III, of San Luis Obispo, CA; and eight grandchildren. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Perrine's services. The family will receive visitors on Tues, Oct 15th, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street Lexington, KY, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm. Private burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Cathedral, the Salvation Army (www.SalvationArmyLex.org) or Bluegrass Care Navigators (give.bgcarenav.org). To share a remembrance of Lenora or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019