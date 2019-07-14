|
|
Rev. W. Leon Thomas, 76, passed away July 12, 2019 at his home. He married the love of his life, Betty Kinder on June 19, 1962. Also, surviving is one daughter, Angela (Don) Galloway of Burgin, two sons, Keith (Sue) Thomas of Burgin and Scott (Andrea)Thomas of Nicholasville; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one special adopted sister, Virginia Stinson of Liberty, Indiana; several nieces and nephews and a host of "brothers and sisters" in Christ. Funeral services will be 7PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lancaster Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be from 2PM-7PM Monday at the church. www.spurlinfuneralhomelancaster.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019