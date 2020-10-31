Leon C. West 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky. He was a lifelong resident of Wilmore, Kentucky. Leon was a retired farmer, brick mason, and custodian with the Jessamine County School System. He enjoyed Bingo and Karaoke where he made and spent time with many friends. He was a very loving and giving Dad, Pa, and Old Pa. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his three children, Donna McCullough (Mike), Greg West (Silina), Kim McGrath (Matt), four grandchildren, Jessica McCullough (Ponch), Nicholas West (Holly), Monica West, Trever Collins (Savannah), great-grandchildren, Chase, Cameron, Kayla, Koleton, Niomi, Mason, and Elijah, three great-great grandchildren, Brayden, Danni Lynn, and Jaxon. Additional survivors include a brother, Tommy West, three sisters, Faye Welch, Billie McGrann, and Gloria McConathy, stepbrother, Donnie Welch and several nieces', nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services will be 3:00PM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Fitch officiating. Visitation will be 1-3:00PM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Private Burial will follow in the Wilmore Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.