Leona "Lee" Fath
1931 - 2020
Leona “Lee” Bernadine Parsons Fath, 89, passed away on July 12, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Lee was born on March 27, 1931 in Lancaster, Ohio. Lee began a life filled with achievements at Risingsun High where she was a cheerleader, class president and homecoming queen. Lee earned a full scholarship to Ohio State University and was crowned FAA Miss Ohio at the 1948 Ohio State Fair. Upon graduating from Ohio State Lee married Thomas Guy Fath from Cincinnati on April 24th, 1954 and remained loyal husband and wife for 66 years, raising seven children. Lee devoted her life to helping others. She was an elementary school teacher and an active parishioner at CTK, which involved serving on the parish council, Bereavement committee, and sang in the Resurrection Choir. Lee loved to travel internationally with her husband Tom. She was an avid bridge player and reader, in which she created two book clubs. Later in life, Lee was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. For the last three years, Lee resided at the Breckinridge Nursing Home where her dazzling smile cheered fellow residents and caretakers. She participant in an Alzheimer’s study at the Sanders-Brown Center for Aging and donated her brain for further research. Leona Bernadine Parsons is survived by her husband Tom, sons Thomas (Ann) Fath, Timothy (Beth) Fath, Gregory (Pam) Fath, Douglas (Erin) Fath, William Fath, James (Remiz) Fath and daughter Catherine (Romeo) Corales. Lee proudly claims ten grandchildren: Farah Fath Galfond, Austin Fath, Victoria Fath Giroux, Harris Milgrim, Clara Fath, Katelyn Corales Dauer, Kelly Corales, Lucy Fath, Emma Fath and Emerson Fath. The visitation will be 5-8, Thursday, July 16th at the Milward Funeral Directors-Southland, 391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. A funeral service will be held the following day, July 17th at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 209 Colony Blvd., Lexington, KY 40502. Social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions will be adhered to during this event. In lieu of flowers, Lee asks that donations go to the Sanders Brown Center for Aging at the University of Kentucky, 1030 South Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504. To share a remembrance of Lee or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Christ the King
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
