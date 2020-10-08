Leona Kay Merrill Holland Williams, 78, of Cynthiana, KY, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Harrison Memorial Hospital. Born on April 11, 1942 in Gardnersville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Geneva Wagner Merrill. From the age of 14, Kay started working at the former Herb and Lou’s Restaurant in Falmouth, and she continued working as long as her health allowed. For 34 years, she worked at the Pendleton County Conservation District, retiring on October 11, 2015. She was a lifelong member of the Blanket Creek Baptist Church, Pendleton County, and she had been named a Kentucky Colonel. Kay loved spending time with her family and photo scrapbooking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands: Larry Lane Holland on November 28, 1989 and William Russell “Bill” Williams on December 29, 1999, and her son, David Lane Holland on November 25, 2003. She is survived by two sons: Jim (Lisa) Holland of Cynthiana, KY and Joe (Buffi) Holland of Nashville, TN; 6 grandchildren: Jenny (Greg) Dinsmoor, Will (Taffy) Selin, Jacque Holland (Ryan) Crew, Stanley Holland, Makayla Holland (Mac) Mullins, and Kelsey Holland; 7 great grandchildren: Reagan Crew, Payton Crew, Cooper Crew, Soliel Selin, Alyssa (Chris) Carpenter, Gavin Dinsmoor, and Alexandra Dinsmoor; her brother, John (Shirley) Merrill of Falmouth, KY; her niece, Marilyn Fryman of Cynthiana, KY; her nephew, Kevin Merrill of Falmouth, KY; her faithful companion, Maggie, her cat; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Mike Flynn officiating. The visitation will be from 11-2 pm on Friday preceding the service. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth. Memorials are suggested to the Blanket Creek Baptist Church: 5080 Broadford Road, Falmouth, KY 41040. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com