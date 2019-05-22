|
MILNER Leona O., Born 10/17/1922 Cleveland, Tennessee. Died 5/12/2019 Lexington, Kentucky. Widow of Acie D. Milner. Member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Last of 4 children born to Labron and Jane Ownbey. Survived by son Stephen (Patricia), grandsons Stephen Jr. (Lori), Barrett (Carrie) and Chase (Rebecca), great grandchildren Cole, Tucker, Price, Molly and Wyatt, brother-in-law Reed Barber and many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Louisville Girls High School where she played softball and basketball. Received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Louisville. She was a wood worker, prize winning flower gardener and tailor of her own business suits. She has been the cornerstone of her family and was very generous to friends and family. Graveside service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, May 24, 2019 at 1:30 PM, conducted by Rev. Caitlin Foehse. Memorials to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607, Salvation Army, 736 W. Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508, Tates Creek Christian Church, 3150 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502. Many thanks for care provided by Liberty Ridge Senior Living Community and Rose Manor Nursing Home. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 22, 2019