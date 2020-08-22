1/1
Leonard Conway Brown
80, of Louisville, died at his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Leonard grew up in Lexington, attended Lexington Catholic High School, received his BS degree from Transylvania University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, and MA in Secondary Guidance Counseling from Western Ky. University. He was preceded in death by his parents J. Ardath and Mary Margaret Garland Brown, a sister, Mary Margaret Brown, and daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Roberts. He is survived by his wife, Gail Lutz Brown, son, Dan and his wife, Angie Brown, son-in-law, Chris Roberts and grandchildren, Elizabeth Roberts, Cole Roberts, Jackson and Jenna Brown all of Louisville, and a brother, Rev. William G. Brown, Frankfort, Ky., and several nephews and nieces. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church. A science teacher, he was also assistant athletic director, boys’ JV and varsity basketball coach and guidance counselor for the Jefferson County Public Schools at Western High School. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions a private burial will be held. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Home of the Innocents, Hosparus, or Southeast Christian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2020.
August 21, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Brown. He made a positive impact that will live on along with the stories from the golf courses!
Sherry Crose, Executive Director.
Sherry Crose
Acquaintance
