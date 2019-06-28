Leonard Allen Patrick, 62, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Leonard was born December 29, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Leonard and Phyllis Patrick. Leonard retired from the grocery industry as a Meat Cutter and Meat Manager. He also owned his own auto shop where he enjoyed being a mechanic. He loved to fish, boat and camp with his family. Survivors include his wife Darlene Patrick; children Leonard Allen Patrick, Jr and Joshua David Patrick of Arizona, Susan Dawn Patrick of Ashland, KY, and Sheena' Patrick of Louisa, KY; grandchildren Jeremy, Jasmine, Teagan, Nicholas, Josh, Kevin and Kristen; brothers Jeff and Jimmy; and sisters Pam and Sheila. In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his sisters Patti, Tammy and Sandy. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hutchinson Family Cemetery on Mud Lick. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Patrick and his family. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 28, 2019