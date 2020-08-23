1/
Leonard Paul Pippin 79, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 20, 2020. Leonard was born on Aug. 17, 1941 in Lone Oak Ky. to James A. and Meleese B. Pippin. On Sept. 21, 1963, Leonard married Melba Curry of Bypro, Ky. in Clintwood, Va.. Leonard and Melba have 2 children, Cathy and Adrain. Cathy is married to Bob VanBruggen and resides in Science Hill, Ky. Adrain is married to Mandi Stone and resides in Clay City, Ky. Leonard and Melba have 6 grandchildren; Jackson and Jessica VanBruggen and Sydney Pippin . Scott King, Savanna and Sarah Hamilton . They also have 3 great-grandchildren, Adalynn, William and Luna. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Neva "Beth" Few and a grandson, Jeffery Van Bruggen. Visitation will be held Monday, 8/24/20 from 5-8 pm at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, Winchester, and again from 11:30 am until the hour of service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday also at the funeral home., with Brother Ron Phillips officiating. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
