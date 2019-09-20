Home

BAKER Leonard Richard "Dick", 84, Paris, Ky., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. A native of Beaver Dam, Ky., he was raised in a coal mining camp in Kettle Island, KY. He earned an industrial arts degree from Western Kentucky University then joined the U.S. Air Force, where he flew C-119 and C-123 cargo planes. He retired with the rank of Lt. Col. in the reserves. He served most of his career as an engineer with IBM and Lexmark in Lexington. He was a prankster and storyteller defined by his love of his grandchildren, family and helping others. Survivors include a daughter, Sue Carroll (Daniel); two sons, Richard Baker (Teresa) and David Baker (Ann Gibson); four grandchildren, Katie Carroll, Tom Carroll, Jared Baker and Jefferson Baker; a sister, Peggy (Bill) Nichols; and his companion of 19 years, Karen Hess. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ruby Taylor Baker. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be at a later date at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 20, 2019
