|
|
Leonard Turner, 95, Lexington, died Sunday, March 19, 2020 at The Willows at Citation. A native of Estill County, Kentucky he was the son of William and Ethel Turner. He was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church. He retired from White and Congleton Construction Co. Survivors are two daughters, Phyllis (Ed) Jelf and Wanda Hisel both of Lexington; four grandchildren, Jennifer Jelf, Jamie (Derek) Stephens-Hartley, Becky (Jeff) Hamilton and Phillip Hisel. Four great-grandchildren, Jordan Maddox, Hailey Stephens, Abby Stephens and Drew Stephens. A brother, Arvel Turner, of Waco, Kentucky; and a sister, Mabel Spicer of Irvine, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gracie Turner, a brother, Arthur Turner and three sisters, Irene Gray, Genevea Morrison and Gladys Turner.The family requests; in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association. A private graveside service will be held.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2020