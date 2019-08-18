|
Leroy Edward Hager, 51, husband of Julie Pariseau Hager, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on October 1, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky to Edd Duke and Patricia Underwood Hager. Leroy was a truck driver and a Jessamine County Volunteer Firefighter and a member of Mt. Beulah Methodist Church. Survivors include a brother, Tom Hager, nieces and nephews, Willie (Samantha) Hager and Brandi (Justin) Peel, great nieces and nephews, Peyton Peel and Hunter and Harlin Hager. Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Clint Hurt officiating. Visitation will be 3-9:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Little Indian Cemetery Pollard, Kentucky. Bearers will be Willie Hager, Justin Peel, Jeff Hager, Chris Hager, Royce Bailey, Mike Sturgill, Bo Spicer, Chris Campbell, Tom Hager and Lynn Doolin. Honorary bearers will be Jessamine County Volunteer Firefighters, past and present including Brad Taylor, James Doolin, James Berryman and all other family and friends who are too numerous to mention.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019