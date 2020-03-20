Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy J. Perkins

Send Flowers
Leroy J. Perkins Obituary
Leroy J. Perkins, 62, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Versailles, Kentucky on November 29, 1957 to the late Thomas and Dorothy Sauls Perkins. Leroy was a graduate of Woodford County High School where he was a four-year letterman in both wrestling and track. He later became a barber and you might remember him riding his unicycle around town. Leroy will be lovingly remembered by his son Justin Perkins, Bryantsville, daughter, Lydia, sisters, Joyce Perkins, Versailles, Shirley Price, Versailles, Carol (Russell) Foley, Mercer County, brother, Walter (Jayne) Perkins, Clermont, FL, grandchildren, Annajlynn Morgan Perkins, Bryantsville, Clayton Beaty, and a new one on the way, and several nieces, nephews and cousins Due to the current gathering restrictions the family has decided to plan a memorial service at an appropriate time. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.BlackburnandWard.com to leave online condolences and share memories.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -