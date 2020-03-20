|
Leroy J. Perkins, 62, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Versailles, Kentucky on November 29, 1957 to the late Thomas and Dorothy Sauls Perkins. Leroy was a graduate of Woodford County High School where he was a four-year letterman in both wrestling and track. He later became a barber and you might remember him riding his unicycle around town. Leroy will be lovingly remembered by his son Justin Perkins, Bryantsville, daughter, Lydia, sisters, Joyce Perkins, Versailles, Shirley Price, Versailles, Carol (Russell) Foley, Mercer County, brother, Walter (Jayne) Perkins, Clermont, FL, grandchildren, Annajlynn Morgan Perkins, Bryantsville, Clayton Beaty, and a new one on the way, and several nieces, nephews and cousins Due to the current gathering restrictions the family has decided to plan a memorial service at an appropriate time. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.BlackburnandWard.com to leave online condolences and share memories.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2020