Leroy T. Lewis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEWIS Leroy T., 65, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was the son of the Eugene & Mary Lewis. He was previously employed at UK Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory six brothers, Leon, Martin, Christopher, David, Otis (LaVada) Lewis of Lexington, KY and William (Janice) Lewis, Elk Grove, CA and five sisters, Mary Jean Edmonds, Brenda Joyner, Alberta Johnson, Lexington, KY, Violet (Gary) Carter, Versailles, KY, and Diane (Timothy) Walker, Clarksville, IN. He is also survived by an aunt, Rosaline Talbert, an uncle, Charles Green Sr, and a host of nieces and nephews. Private services by Smith & Smith F.H.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Smith Funeral Home
340 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 255-6273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved