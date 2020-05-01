LEWIS Leroy T., 65, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was the son of the Eugene & Mary Lewis. He was previously employed at UK Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory six brothers, Leon, Martin, Christopher, David, Otis (LaVada) Lewis of Lexington, KY and William (Janice) Lewis, Elk Grove, CA and five sisters, Mary Jean Edmonds, Brenda Joyner, Alberta Johnson, Lexington, KY, Violet (Gary) Carter, Versailles, KY, and Diane (Timothy) Walker, Clarksville, IN. He is also survived by an aunt, Rosaline Talbert, an uncle, Charles Green Sr, and a host of nieces and nephews. Private services by Smith & Smith F.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store