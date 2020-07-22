departed this world on 07/19/2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born on 04/23/1959 in San Diego, CA, but moved shortly after her birth to Charleston, WV. After graduation from George Washington H.S. she received her B.A. from WV Wesleyan college and her M.A. from Marshall University. While in residence at WV University hospital as a clinical dietitian, she met Cortland F. Eble, whom she married on 08/28/1989. She spent most of her adult life with Cortland in Lexington, KY where she worked for 26 years at UK Hospital and gave birth to her son, Cortland F. Eble Jr. (Francis), on 05/04/1995. She is survived by her husband and son, two sisters (Nancy and Cindy), a brother (Michael), her parents (Pete and Joan) and a stepmother (Roseanne). She will be missed by all who knew her.