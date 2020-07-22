1/
Leslie Jean (Adams) Eble
departed this world on 07/19/2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born on 04/23/1959 in San Diego, CA, but moved shortly after her birth to Charleston, WV. After graduation from George Washington H.S. she received her B.A. from WV Wesleyan college and her M.A. from Marshall University. While in residence at WV University hospital as a clinical dietitian, she met Cortland F. Eble, whom she married on 08/28/1989. She spent most of her adult life with Cortland in Lexington, KY where she worked for 26 years at UK Hospital and gave birth to her son, Cortland F. Eble Jr. (Francis), on 05/04/1995. She is survived by her husband and son, two sisters (Nancy and Cindy), a brother (Michael), her parents (Pete and Joan) and a stepmother (Roseanne). She will be missed by all who knew her.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
