McINTURFF Leslie Joe, 66, husband of Barbara Davis McInturff, died February 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. Born March 22, 1953 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Wilford and Dorothy Adams McInturff. Joe, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, was a retired middle school science teacher and assistant football coach for Southern Middle School. He was an active member of Broadway Christian Church, serving as an elder and Sunday school class teacher of the Encouragers. He participated in a variety of community boards and organizations including: Blue Grass Christian Camp, Lexington Christian Academy, and the Patient Advisory Council at Baptist Health. Survivors other than his wife include one daughter, Meredith McInturff; a sister, Alice Greene; niece, Katherine Greene-Owens (Andrew); nephew, Adam Greene (Leslie); a great-nephew, Gabriel Owens; mother-in-law, Margaret F. Davis; and brother-in-law, Randall Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ken Greene. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Saturday, February 15 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508 or Blue Grass Christian Camp, 7463 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Lexington, KY 40509.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 12, 2020