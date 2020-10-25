KITCHEN Leslie, 96, widower of Dorothy Mae Honican Kitchen whom he married in 1943, passed away Tues, Oct. 20, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born in Lexington, he was a son of the late Asa and Jessie Hall Kitchen. A graduate of Lafayette High School he played on the Lafayette H.S. State Basketball Championship team in 1942. A U.S. Army Air Corps B-29 pilot during WWII, receiving his wings in 1943, Leslie returned after the war to attend the University of KY and Georgetown University. He received his Master's degree at UK in 1950 and began his teaching career at Kenwick Elementary School in Lexington and later became the principal at Yates Elementary where he served for 30 years. Survivors include 3 daughters, Linda Carol Hutchens, Vivian Gay Jordan, and Ramona Frances (Les) Chapman; 2 sons, Kem Allen (Frankie) Kitchen and Glenn Nelson (Tori) Kitchen; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren. Private family funeral services are planned. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. in charge of arrangements.