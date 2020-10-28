1/2
Lester Ray (Pabuger) Sensabaugh
SENSABAUGH Lester Ray (Pabuger), 72, widower of Loretta Sensabaugh (Mabuger), passed away October 24, in Georgetown KY. Born February 13, 1948 in Scott County, he was the son of the late Rae Isaacs and George Kelly Sensabaugh Sr. He was a retired teacher and mentor from Central Kentucky Vocational School and owned his own heating and air conditioning business. He loved working with his hands and getting his racecar ready for the racetrack, riding dune buggies and being outside and mowing. He especially loved spending time with his family and dogs. He is survived by his beloved children, La'Yvonne Carol Sensabaugh and Lester Ray (Dawn Wilson) Sensabaugh Jr; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a special nephew, Johnny Sensabaugh and five siblings, George Kelly Sensabaugh Jr., Donnie Sensabaugh, Betty Ann Tunnell, Sara Sensabaugh Shepard and Louise Cohorn. Funeral services will be 1:30pm Friday at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd with Minister Ronnie Hupp officiating. Burial will follow at Lancaster Cemetery in Lancaster KY. Visitation will be from 11:30am till time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Steve Johnson, Marshall Bray, Jackie Preston Jr., Jimmy Preston, John Murphy Jr. and Mike Cohorn. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Barnes, Spencer Wilson, Kaleb Wilson, Anthony Wilson, and Anthony Murphy.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
